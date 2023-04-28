(HOUSTON/CW39) A South Division Championship is on the line this Saturday for the XFL‘s Houston Roughnecks. And they want it bad. And they need the Houston community’s help. They need you in the stadium, to yell, scream and shout!

The big game is tomorrow, Saturday April 28, at 6pm at TDECU Stadium on the campus of the University of Houston.

CW39 was honored to have the South Division Championship Trophy make a stop here at the station. While, no one has won yet, seeing up close, is a dream. So what would it be like to win the South Division Championship and take hold of this trophy?

CW39’s Sharron Melton talked with Houston Roughnecks Linebacker, Rice University Graduate and Houston’s own Emmanuel Ellerbee. He says he and the entire team wants this trophy so much! While he is not allowed to touch it, just looking at it is beyond exciting. Hear what he has to say about the big game Saturday, how fans can help the team, where to get tickets and how the weather will also impact the game!!! Check out the interview below!!!