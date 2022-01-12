Like potato chips? How about NFL potato chips? Now the NFL doesn’t make them but someone managed to grow them in a different way. So here’s another new product that you can’t actually buy, but Lay’s has secretly been growing potatoes in dirt taken from NFL STADIUMS. They made a limited-edition line of chips with them. Thing is, you have to win a bag.

Lay’s “Golden Grounds” chips, with tagline, “Grown in Glory” were made for 29 of the 32 teams. Browns, Bengals, and Broncos fans are out of luck. For teams that play on turf, they used dirt from somewhere else in the stadium. Then they mixed it with more dirt and grew potatoes in it.

HOW TO WIN A BAG OF LAY’S NFL CHIPS

To win a bag, go to Lays.com/GoldenGrounds and click on your favorite team’s bag. That automatically tags them in a Tweet. Then you have to post a photo or video showing that you’re a die-hard fan. They’re doing five different giveaways between now and January 21st, and only giving out 200 bags per team. (Here’s a video.)