HOUSTON (CW39) – Before he heads to Las Vegas to challenge Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez, Houston’s own Undisputed Junior Middleweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will receive a hometown send off at this Saturday’s University of Houston vs. Sam Houston State University college football matchup at TDECU Stadium.

Before being honored on the field during an in-game timeout, Charlo will hold a boxing clinic for kids from the Stafford Boys & Girls Club at the Cougar Alley pre-game tailgate area. It will be hosted by CW39 Houston meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin.

Charlo will headlined a much anticipated SHOWTIME PPV event against Canelo, as two reigning undisputed champions will meet for the first time in the four-belt era on Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view.

WHEN: Saturday, September 23

4:00 p.m. CT – Media Arrival

4:30 p.m. CT – Pre-Game Festivities and Boxing Clinic Begins

WHERE: Cougar Alley (adjacent to TDECU Stadium)

Cullen Blvd. between Holman St. and Cougar Pl.

Houston, TX 77204

*Look for boxing ring set up*