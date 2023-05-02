HOUSTON (KIAH) — Retired NFL star JJ Watt, and his wife, NWSL star Kealia Watt, love football even when it’s called soccer. So much that they are investing in a British football team.

“America, allow me to introduce you to Burnley,” Watt said on Twitter.

The former Houston Texans legend and his wife, a former U.S. Women’s National Team player, announced on Monday that they are new minority investors of the Burnley Football Club, located in Burnley, Lancashire. The Clarets won the English Football League championship this season, which will promote the club back to England’s top league, the English Premier League, beginning next season.

This may be new to the public, but the venture is not new to the two. The couple has been looking into this for a few years now. Watt been a fan of the EPL for a long time as a fan.

On TODAY on Tuesday morning, JJ said, “I have been a fan for a very, very long time. When I was coming into league in 2010, 2011, as a fan, I was trying to find who to be a fan of. I just love the league. I think there are a lot of people in that boat right now. So I’m here to steer them to Burnley as their team of choice.”

More announcements on social media by the sports super stars reveal more about why they made chose to invest in Burley specifically, a team that’s been around since the 1880’s. Reasons for which, have also evolved the more they got involved.

“When we first started this whole process, we thought of Burnley as tough, hard working, blue collar and now we know that they are playing a beautiful style of football. We’ve just we’ve been watching the games and have absolutely loved it and we just wanted to get to Burnley we’ve watched pretty much every YouTube you can find on the town and the training center and the stadium so we really wanted to get here and see it in person. We have loved it there’s the history part of it I mean it’s got a fantastic heritage in history this football club,” Watt said.

Why abroad? “We are very interested in the club and are fans from afar. We are interested in what has going on in the city. We’re interested in being a part of it all,” the couple said on social media. “We want to help that globalization of the Burnley brand without ever taking away from the fact that at its core currently is the people here and that’s what makes it great.”

Watt ended his NFL career after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after several seasons with the Texans, winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2017.

“Both JJ and Kealia bring with them an incredible amount of top-level sporting pedigree and success, as well as ideas and connections that will be invaluable in helping us to continue telling the Clarets story to an international audience,” Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace said in a statement.

The statement said Kealia Watt will be instrumental in helping develop the Burnley FC women’s team.

“In the US, I’ve seen the NWSL grow into something really incredible, and we’d love to be a part of growing the women’s team here and be a part of their journey,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.