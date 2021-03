HOUSTON (CW39) JJ Watt has released new training shoes overnight. He may be an Arizona Cardinal, but many of you told us that you will continue to follow his career and developments.

SO! Yesterday evening on Twitter, Watt announced the Reebok trainers would be released at midnight. Here’s a look at the big reveal.

Serendipitous (adj.):

occurring or discovered by chance in a happy or beneficial way.



When we designed this colorway 8 months ago, we just thought it was a simple, clean look. In a serendipitous turn of events, it happens to be Arizona Cardinals colors.



Tonight @ Midnight. pic.twitter.com/YSAIYPKo1z — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 10, 2021

Clean & Simple.



Back to the Basics.



Available tonight at Midnight. https://t.co/FfXs88Apfq pic.twitter.com/nWUHZMYnAX — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 11, 2021