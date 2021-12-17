HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area teams will look to bring home a state title in football this weekend, as North Shore and Katy Paetow head to north Texas for the UIL state football championships.

Paetow will play on Friday in the 5A Division I championship game against College Station on Friday at 7 p.m., while North Shore meets Duncanville in the 6A Division I championship game Saturday at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This is the first time Paetow will play in a state championship game, in fact, the school has been open for only five years and have played only four years of varsity football. But the Panthers, who are 14-1 this season, have an explosive offense this season, averaging 53.9 points per game while allowing only 10.8 opponent points per game.

College Station is in its eighth year of football, but the Cougars already have a state title from 2017. This year, they are 15-0 with a strong offense and a good defense.

While Paetow is a first-timer to state, North Shore will be aiming for its fifth state championship. The Mustangs have powered their way to a 14-1 record in 2021 with a young but talented offense and a defense that has held opponents to only 14.4 points allowed per game.

North Shore has faced Duncanville in state championship games in 2018 and 2019, with the Mustangs coming out on top in both. But the Panthers are hoping the third time is the charm, as they went 13-1 this season, averaging 50.0 points per game.

Both games will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest and streamed on their website and phone app.