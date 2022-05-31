DETROIT (AP) — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers for a possible major league debut.

Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.

A third-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games.

Drafted as a second baseman from the University of Texas, he has played first, second, third and left this season. Clemens also played at Memorial High School in Houston.

Detroit needed depth because of Grossman’s injury and Miguel Cabrera’s bad back.