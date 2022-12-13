LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach, who was more recently the head coach at Mississippi State University, passed away Monday, according to his family in a statement.

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi to the University of Mississippi

Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson reported Leach suffered a heart attack.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

On Monday, even before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Leach on the end zone score board at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were

displayed on the big screen.

Leach was the Red Raiders’ head coach from 2000 to 2009. He then went for eight seasons as the head coach at Washington State University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history

before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.