LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames move up one spot to 24th in this week’s College Football Playoff poll. LU is 2 spots behind the Tulane Green Wave as they are 22nd. Tulane and Liberty are the two highest ranked Group of Five teams in the poll. The highest ranked Group of Five team gets a New Year’s Six bowl bid. The final CFP poll comes out on Sunday.

The Liberty Flames are in prep mode this week as they will host the Conference USA Title Game this Friday at 7pm against New Mexico State at Williams Stadium. LU is perfect on the season at 12-0. It is a team that has grow throughout the season to get to this championship opportunity.

“We go on through the season in our first year early on in the season and you are trying to figure out what we can do and when we can do it as you get along and you get to know your team better and they get to know you better and I think that is why we have got better over the season. Because we have started to understand more of the strengths of our players and how to interact with each other and the to play at the highest level,” said Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell.

“Just being able to trust with one another and just holding each other accountable with the hard times and get the things that we did have in the close games because we knew that we have to get better into practice everyday, I mean coach wanted for us to practice each day like it is a championship week every week and this week and to have a real championship week. We are going to just like every other week every week we practice that we have a championship game,” said Liberty sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter.

“I believe that it goes into the process that we face each day and each day at practice each day there is a next level we can get to and reach and we can fix from last week so just try to chase the perfect game I believe that is what is driving us,” said Liberty senior linebacker Tyren Dupree.