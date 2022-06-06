HOUSTON (KIAH) — After 50 years coaching and 37 years in the NFL, longtime Houston Texans assistant coach, interim head coach and advisor Romeo Crennel has decided to hang up his headset and retire from football.

Crennel has been with the Texans since 2014 after coaching with five different NFL teams, including head coaching positions with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day,” Crennel said in a statement. “My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family.”

With the Texans, Crennel was the team’s defensive coordinator for three years before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2017. He then became the interim head coach in 2020 after Bill O’Brien was fired four games into the season. The move made Crennel the oldest head coach in NFL history at the age of 73.

After the 2020 season, Crennel stayed on to be Houston’s senior advisor for football performance.

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel watches his team play the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

“(Crennel) has impacted and influenced so many players, coaches and staff members over the last five decades and we’re honored he spent the last eight seasons with us,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. “Our organization is better because of Romeo Crennel in so many ways. He will always be a Texan and we wish him, his wife Rosemary and his family nothing but the best in all that retirement brings.”

Crennel started his NFL career with the New York Giants as the defensive line coach and special teams coach from 1981 to 1992, winning two Super Bowl championships in 1986 and 1990. He then joined the New England Patriots from 1993 to 1996, then the New York Jets from 1997 to 1999, both as the defensive line coach.

After a year in Cleveland as the defensive coordinator, Crennel rejoined the Patriots in 2001 as defensive coordinator, helping New England to win three Super Bowl titles and was named the league’s assistant coach of the year in 2003.

Crennel then became the head coach of the Browns from 2005 to 2008, then spent three seasons in Kansas City as defensive coordinator, interim head coach and head coach.