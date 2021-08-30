LSU football evacuates to Houston, Tulane to Birmingham, Al.

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IDA LATEST

More Ida latest

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The sports world is also dealing with the impacts of Ida.

The New Orleans Saints canceled their preseason game against the Cardinals and moved the whole team to Dalls to continue to prepare for the season.

Meanwhile, LSU’s football team traveled to Houston ahead of the storm. They will stay in town until they fly to Los Angeles for their season opener against UCLA.

Head coach Ed Orgeron’s news conference that usually takes place on a Monday of game week, was canceled.


Also, Tulane’s volleyball team relocated to Tallahassee, Florida, and the football team when over to Birmingham, Alabama. The Green Wave opens up the college football season against Oklahoma.

Tulane says both teams will go back once New Orleans power is back on.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss