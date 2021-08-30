LSU football evacuates to Houston, Tulane to Birmingham, Al.

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The sports world is also dealing with the impacts of Ida.

The New Orleans Saints canceled their preseason game against the Cardinals and moved the whole team to Dalls to continue to prepare for the season.

Meanwhile, LSU’s football team traveled to Houston ahead of the storm. They will stay in town until they fly to Los Angeles for their season opener against UCLA.



Head coach Ed Orgeron’s news conference that usually takes place on a Monday of game week, was canceled.

We’re here in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/ifg2h02QZy — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 29, 2021



Also, Tulane’s volleyball team relocated to Tallahassee, Florida, and the football team when over to Birmingham, Alabama. The Green Wave opens up the college football season against Oklahoma.



Tulane says both teams will go back once New Orleans power is back on.