HOUSTON (CW39) — Two of the world’s most popular soccer clubs will face each other in a friendly match at NRG Stadium on Wednesday night.

Manchester City, who recently won the English Premiere League title, faces Mexican League superpower Club America in the Copa de Lone Star match, set for 8 p.m. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

The match is expected to bring in lots of soccer fans from across the area, as both clubs have a big following.

Manchester City is coming off of its fourth EPL title in the last five years and making its preseason tour of the U.S. before starting the 2022-23 season in August. But Man City will be mostly looking to play more of its new signings and give some of their veteran players some rest to prepare for the upcoming season.

Club America is playing the friendly match in the early part of their LigaMX season, where they have struggled to an 11th place spot in the standings, going 1-1-1.

America is also coming off of a friendly match against another popular EPL squad, losing to Chelsea 2-1 in Las Vegas on Saturday.