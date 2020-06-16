VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games […]

Last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “100 percent sure” there would be baseball in 2020. Now he’s reversing those remarks this week as owners and players continue to ultimately decide.

During an ESPN appearance Monday, Manfred admitted he was “not confident” and that there was a “real risk” the 2020 season wouldn’t happen.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ibyOqB93WC — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 15, 2020

The primary dispute is over money, with owners trying to convince players to take a pay cut of 20-25% on top of their prorated salaries. Health protocols for restarting the season have also been a sticking point in negotiations.

Football is also facing some trouble as many players with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and University of Houston Cougar football team is also having to suspend practice over players testing positive for COVID-19.

Do you think baseball will happen in 2020? If not, would you blame the owners or the players?

