HOUSTON (KIAH) Since March 14 and through April 4, the Moxies dining patio is offering up a place to show your spirit during March Madness! This year, Moxies will have a dedicated March Madness menu for folks to enjoy while cheering on their teams in the tournament.

In addition to some Moxies’ classics like the fresh smashed guacamole, 1 LB cheese nachos and the popular poutine, some additional March Madness items have been incorporated into the limited menu – the Slam Dunk, 3-Pointer & The Fadeaway!