HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston men’s basketball team got a big boost on Wednesday night when guard Marcus Sasser announced that he would withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to the Cougars for his senior season.

Sasser made the announcement on his social media pages. “Houston we got unfinished business,” he wrote.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Dallas missed most of last season due to foot surgery and only played 11 games, averaging 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

“I’m happy to be back,” Sasser said. “I have a great player-coach relationship (with head coach Kelvin Sampson) and with the Final Four being in Houston (in 2023), and me coming back as a veteran, a leader, coming to lead this team, and knowing the expectations that we have, there was a lot of excitement about it. And we’re excited to get working again.”

When healthy, Sasser became one of the leaders for UH. He helped the Cougars reach the Final Four in the 2020-21 season and was expected to be one of the top players on the team for the 2022 season before his season-ending injury.

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives to the basket past Texas State guard Caleb Asberry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

But with Sasser joining two other starters from last year’s team that went 32-6 and reaching the Elite Eight, the Coogs are looking to make another run to the Final Four in 2023, which will be in front of a very friendly crowd at NRG Stadium.

“Having the Final Four in Houston was a big factor (in coming back) because we’ll have a lot of people at the game,” Sasser said. “To leave with a national championship, that would be one of the best things to happen in my life. One thing that I’ll never forget.”

Some of the way-too-early college basketball polls have Houston in the top five, even as high as No. 2.