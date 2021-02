HOUSTON (CW39) Mattress Mack placed a $3.46 million Super Bowl bet on Tampa Bay.

“Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason. The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue.”

PIGSKIN PROMO AT GF! Buy a Tempur-Pedic, Sealy or Stearns & Foster mattress/box spring &/or adjustable base priced at $3K+ & if Tampa wins the Big Game on Sun. Feb 7, your mattress is FREE! Buy today, get FREE DELIVERY & FREE haul off of your old mattress! https://t.co/NM8BvuFx4C pic.twitter.com/3BN9phRNrK — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) February 1, 2021

Do you agree with his decision?