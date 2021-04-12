MAY 1: Register now! Klein ISD Education Foundation’s Fun Run

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Popular

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Klein ISD Education Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Fun Run on Saturday, May 1 at Klein Memorial Stadium.

This year’s runners have the opportunity to participate in the Fun Run either in-person or virtually. Proceeds from the Klein Education Foundation Fun Run will provide funds for grant awards to teachers for innovative classroom programs and for student-led innovation challenges in Klein ISD.

Since 2000, donors have made it possible for the Education Foundation to give more than $2.9 million to the district.

May be an image of footwear and text

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE NEW CW39 APP

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Local Headlines

More Local

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss