MAY 1: Register now! Klein ISD Education Foundation’s Fun Run
HOUSTON (CW39) — The Klein ISD Education Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Fun Run on Saturday, May 1 at Klein Memorial Stadium.
This year’s runners have the opportunity to participate in the Fun Run either in-person or virtually. Proceeds from the Klein Education Foundation Fun Run will provide funds for grant awards to teachers for innovative classroom programs and for student-led innovation challenges in Klein ISD.
Since 2000, donors have made it possible for the Education Foundation to give more than $2.9 million to the district.
