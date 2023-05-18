AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) confirmed to ABC Big 2 News that McCamey softball head coach and Athletic Director Michael Woodard will appear before the UIL State Executive Committee for a hearing related to a viral incident in which a McCamey player is seen on video hitting two players from an opposing team in the head with a throw.

WATCH: A viral incident at McCamey’s playoff game against Cisco this weekend… the McCamey catcher is seen throwing the ball at the Cisco batter. This happened twice during the game (see below). We’ve reach out to UIL and McCamey ISD for comment.



Video courtesy: Dustin Ferguson pic.twitter.com/RCUDXFuyhc — Kayler Smith – KMID (@KaylerSmithTV) May 10, 2023

The incidents happened at McCamey’s playoff series against Cisco. However, as the viral video has circled social media, similar accounts surfaced of other teams experiencing the same thing against McCamey this season.

The Coleman Today newspaper described two instances in which the McCamey catcher hit the same batter twice in the head with a throw during Coleman’s bi-district playoff game.

The UIL will be considering penalties for violations of Section 51(b)(1), School District Personnel and Section 52(b), School Violations.

The hearing will take play on May 23 at 10:45 a.m.