TEXAS (KXAN) — The Special Olympics World Games 2023 officially started Sunday, and Texas has a handful of athletes in the competition.

There are six Texans at the games in Berlin representing the Lone Star State. Two are head coaches, one is a Unified partner and the other three are athletes competing in the games.

Tyler Dodson, Desoto

Tyler Dodson, of Desoto, will compete in sailing this year. He started competing in the Special Olympics when he was in fifth grade in athletics and bowling, his bio said. In high school, he started participating in kayaking, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding and swimming.

In 2019, Dodson competed in sailing at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, where he won silver. In 2018, he was selected to represent Texas in the Special Olympics USA Games, where he competed in stand-up paddleboard, winning gold. That same year, his high school kayaking team placed first in their team competition.

Dodson is currently attending community college as a part-time student.

Allison Dohrman, College Station

Allison Dohrman, of College Station, has participated in the Special Olympics for 13 years in athletics, bocce, bowling and cycling. This year, she’s competing in cycling.

According to her bio, Dohrman has also previously competed on a special needs cheer team, and she works at a preschool helping prepare meals and upkeep the school. During the year, she attends Young Life Capernaum meetings and during the summer, she attends summer camps.

Kevin Harrell, The Woodlands

Kevan Harrell, of The Woodlands, will be representing Special Olympics USA in golf this year. He’s been competing in Special Olympics since he was 8 years old and has been active in basketball, bocce, bowling, golf and softball, but his favorite sport to compete in is golf, according to his bio.

Davy Holak, The Woodlands

Davy Holak, of The Woodlands, is a Unified partner in golf. He’s been involved with Special Olympics for 28 years. According to his bio, golf is a relatively new sport for the 69 year old, but he’s been training regularly to best represent Special Olympics USA as a Unified partner.

Holak is a parent to a son who has autism. He’s also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Affairs.

Teresa Sullivan, San Antonio

Teresa Sullivan, of San Antonio, is a head coach in kayaking this year. She has participated in the Special Olympics for more than 25 years volunteering and coaching and now also serves on the Special Olympics Texas Games Management Team.

According to Sullivan’s bio, in 2011 and 2019, she served as a coach in the Special Olympics World Games. She coached in the Special Olympics USA Games in 2014 and 2022.

Sullivan is also the founder and executive director of SAFIRE (San Antonio Fitness, Independent and Recreational Environment), a recreational center for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Jack Yoes, Houston

Jack Yoes, of Houston, is a head coach in sailing. According to his Special Olympics bio, he became involved with the games more than 20 years ago and has served as a coach, a Unified partner and a technical delegate throughout that time.

Yoes is a certified U.S. Sailing Race Officer, U.S. Club Judge and Keelboat Instructor. He also holds a volunteer administrative position with U.S. Sailing for Race Officers in six states. In a coaching role, Yoes attended the Special Olympics World Games in 2007 and 2011. In 2015, he attended as a technical delegate, according to his bio.

You can read more about the athletes and view their photos online.