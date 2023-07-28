HOUSTON (KIAH) — Sports fans will get the chance to ride METRORail for FREE to their favorite sporting events. Thanks to Dick’s House of Sport-Katy/Baybrook, complimentary rides on METRORail’s Red, Green and Purple lines will be available on Friday, July 28 and Friday, August 11.
METRO offers these tips for passengers:
- Plan trips in advance with the RideMETRO app. Once you choose the “Plan Your Trip” option, enter a starting location and destination, then METRO’s Trip Planner will provide a simple step-by-step itinerary.
- Sign up for METRO Service Alerts. You’ll get updates in real-time for specific routes, updates on delays and detours that are delivered to your smart device.
- METRO’s Customer Service team is available to answer questions and provide trip assistance at 713-635-4009.
- Trump says it’s ‘unpleasant’ to discuss indictments with Melania
- Back-to-school birth certificate event to help out Harris County parents
- Sustainability in focus ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
- United Airlines pilot has license suspended after turning up drunk to work
- Mother of Robb Elementary victim to run for Uvalde mayor