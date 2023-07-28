HOUSTON (KIAH) — Sports fans will get the chance to ride METRORail for FREE to their favorite sporting events. Thanks to Dick’s House of Sport-Katy/Baybrook, complimentary rides on METRORail’s Red, Green and Purple lines will be available on Friday, July 28 and Friday, August 11.

METRO offers these tips for passengers:

Plan trips in advance with the RideMETRO app. Once you choose the “Plan Your Trip” option, enter a starting location and destination, then METRO’s Trip Planner will provide a simple step-by-step itinerary.

Sign up for METRO Service Alerts. You’ll get updates in real-time for specific routes, updates on delays and detours that are delivered to your smart device.

METRO’s Customer Service team is available to answer questions and provide trip assistance at 713-635-4009.