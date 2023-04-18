HOUSTON (KIAH) — The matches have been announced for the two Houston venues in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, including a big match featuring the Mexican National Team taking on Honduras at NRG Stadium.

The first match between Mexico and Honduras will take place on Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. It will follow a match between Haiti and Qatar, which will start at 5 p.m.

The 2023 Gold Cup marks the Mexican National Team’s 20th visit to NRG Stadium, the most appearances at any venue in the U.S. In 2021, Mexico defeated Honduras 3-0 in the Gold Cup quarterfinal to advance to the semifinal at NRG Stadium against Canada.

Shell Energy Stadium, the home of the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo, will host two Gold Cup doubleheaders on July 1 and July 4.

On Saturday, July 1, Cuba will face a team from the preliminary round, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Guatemala vs. Canada at 8:30 p.m. Canada enters the Gold Cup on the heels of its first appearance in the FIFA World Cup in 32 years last November.

Then on Tuesday, July 4, Canada meets Cuba at 5:30 p.m., followed by Panama facing El Salvador at 7:30 p.m. Panama have twice finished as runner-up in Gold Cup play and will look for their first regional title this summer, while El Salvador will look to build upon a Quarterfinal run in the 2021 tournament.

The U.S. National Team will play matches in Chicago, St. Louis and Charlotte.