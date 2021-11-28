Mickey: COVID surges among Cowboys coaching staff, Steele out Thursday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Tex. (SILVER STAR NATION) — COVID-19 has struck again at The Star in Frisco that will leave at least two Dallas Cowboys assistant coaches and one player out against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys have announced offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant offensive line coach Joe Blaska have entered the COVID-19 protocol. Offensive tackle Terence Steele was also placed on the COVID-19 list.

Team meetings have gone virtual starting Sunday and will be virtual on Monday.

As always, Cowboys reporter Mickey Spagnola has the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

