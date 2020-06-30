MiLB cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony. This will be MLB’s shortest season since 1878. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. There will be a designated hitter in the National League and extra innings will start with an automatic runner on second base.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - The parents of Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) are defending their son and blaming another tennis player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of exhibition matches hosted by the top-ranked player. Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus yesterday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion then apologized online for bringing together a group of professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia. Thousands of spectators attended the matches and no social distancing was observed. Djokovic’s outspoken father blamed the cancellation of the Adria Tour on Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv). The Bulgarian has also tested positive for the virus but there is no evidence to suggest he spread it to others.