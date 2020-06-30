1  of  2
Breaking News
Partial human remains discovered in search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Mask requirement order extended through August 26

MiLB cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

Sports

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

The announcement by the MiLB was made Tuesday after Major League Baseball informed them that they would not be providing affiliated players this year. MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

LATEST POSTS

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bail

Entertainment /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bail"

Face masks prevented up to 450K coronavirus cases, study says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks prevented up to 450K coronavirus cases, study says"

Reopenings Paused By More Cases

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopenings Paused By More Cases"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Toasty Tuesday

Tuesday weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday weather"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular