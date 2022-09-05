The Houston Dynamo celebrate after scoring a goal during their match against Seattle Sounders FC. (Spencer LaHaye/Houston Dynamo FC)

SEATTLE (AP) — Fredy Montero scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Seattle Sounders over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Montero’s game-winner came in the 76th minute, with an assist from Nouhou Tolo.

Tolo scored the other goal for the Sounders (11-15-3)

Daniel Steres scored for the Dynamo (8-16-5).

The Sounders outshot the Dynamo 15-3. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Stefan Frei saved two shots for the Sounders and Steve Clark saved one shot for the Dynamo.

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Sounders hosting Austin and the Dynamo hosting Sporting Kansas City.