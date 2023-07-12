HOUSTON (KIAH) — Millions of kids play sports across the country.

The best among them is from right here in the Houston area.

Ava Brown, who just graduated from Lake Creek High School near Montgomery, was named Gatorade’s Female Player of the Year at a lavish awards ceremony in Los Angeles last night.

“It’s a testament to not only my work on the field, but also what I’ve done in the classroom and in my community,” she said after receiving the honor.

Brown was named Gatorade’s National Softball Player of the Year last month.

That put her among 12 high school athletes nationwide who the sports drink company treated to three days of dinners, appearances, and other events in L.A. this week.

She found out last night that Gatorade had selected her from that group of finalists as the best overall female athlete.

“Seeing my name on the trophy alongside a list of so many legends means everything to me,” she said.

Past winners of the award include Nneka Ogwumike of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Olympic champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Brown will now attend the University of Florida where she’ll play her college softball.

Gatorade named Max Clark of Franklin Community High School in Indiana, who the Detroit Tigers selected with the third overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday, as their Male Player of the Year.