HOUSTON (KIAH) – Get ready for the new school year by carving out sometime to head to Sharp Stadium to watch the Huskies basketball team play this year.

“Our season will tip off in an energized fashion with games at Florida International and what is sure to be a highly-ranked Texas team,” said head coach Ron Cottrell. “We are excited to be playing 16 games in the confines of Sharp Gym this year — the most home games in many years. Hosting such high-quality non-conference opponents as Western Michigan, Georgia Southern, Denver and UTRGV will help prepare us for the gauntlet of SLC play.”

The season tips off on Monday, Nov. 7, in Miami, Florida taking on Florida international. Three days later, HBU will be back in the Lone Star State for a matchup with the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Nov. 10.

The home opener is set for Monday, Nov. 14, against Champion Christian with the Owl Invitational featuring the Darius Lee Memorial Classic, to follow. HBU will host Western Michigan and Georgia Southern in Sharp Gym on Nov. 18-19 before heading across town to Tudor Fieldhouse on Monday, Nov. 21, to face Rice in the Darius Lee Memorial Classic, honoring slain HBU player Darius Lee.

“Our team is excited about this schedule and the opportunities it presents for us to compete at a high level and represent HBU,” added Cottrell. “We sincerely hope that all HBU fans will come out and support these young men this season… Dawgs Up!”

Check out the full schedule here.