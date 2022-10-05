HOUSTON (KIAH) — Not much movement among Houston-area teams in the latest Texas Football magazine’s high school rankings for 6A and 5A, as most of the ranked teams in the area won in convincing manner.

North Shore leads the Class 6A rankings again after moving into the top spot last week. The only change in the top 10 in 6A is Arlington Martin moving up a spot to No. 10.

The Mustangs, along Katy and Atascocita, all won big last weekend to stay in the top 10 in 6A, while Spring Westfield and Shadow Creek also dominated to stay in the top 15.

The only shakeup happened in the lower part of the poll, where Jersey Village dropped out of the poll from its No. 22 spot after losing 61-49 to Cy-Fair. That allows not only for Klein Collins to move up into the No. 22 spot, but it also allows Summer Creek to enter the poll at No. 25 after its 28-14 win over Humble.

In 5A Division I, Foster, the lone Houston-area team in the top 10, fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after a 12-7 upset loss to Magnolia West. The two area teams ranked in 5A Division II, Fort Bend Marshall and Montgomery Lake Creek, both remain at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Previous
1Galena Park North Shore (5-0)W: Houston C.E. King, 38-31
2Austin Westlake (5-0)W: Del Valle, 73-72
3Southlake Carroll (5-0)Idle3
4Duncanville (4-0)Idle4
5Katy (6-0)W: Katy Jordan, 70-135
6Denton Guyer (6-0)W: McKinney Boyd, 56-76
7Humble Atascocita (4-1)W: Beaumont West Brook, 50-77
8Cibolo Steele (5-0)Idle8
9Allen (5-1)W: Prosper Rock Hill, 34-149
10Arlington Martin (5-1)W: Arlington Lamar, 74-2211
11DeSoto (4-1)Idle12
12Dallas Highland Park (5-0)W: Dallas Jesuit, 35-2810
13SA Northside Brennan (4-1)W: SA Northside O’Connor, 41-6 13
14Spring Westfield (4-1)W: Spring DeKaney, 50-1514
15Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0) W: Alief Hastings, 49-715
16Dripping Springs (5-0)W: Buda Johnson, 35-016
17Austin Vandegrift (4-1)W: Manor, 34-617
18Prosper (5-1)W: Little Elm, 59-618
19Round Rock (5-0)W: Round Rock Stony Point, 32-1619
20Rockwall (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 37-3420
21Klein Cain (5-0)W: Waller, 44-1921
22Klein Collins (5-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-023
23Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) Idle24
24North Crowley (5-0)Idle25
25Humble Summer Creek (3-2)W: Humble, 28-14NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Jersey Village

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

RankSchool (Record)Week 5Previous
1Longview (5-0)Idle1
2Mansfield Timberview (6-0)W: NRH Birdville, 54-282
3Denton Ryan (4-1)W: FW South Hills, 50-03
4College Station (4-1)W: Georgetown East View, 68-105
5Port Arthur Memorial (5-0)W: Crosby, 20-134
6Aledo (4-2) W: Lewisville The Colony, 52-77
7Frisco Reedy (6-0) W: Frisco Centennial, 38-78
8Amarillo Tascosa (5-1)W: Abilene, 36-149
9Lancaster (3-2)Idle10
10Richmond Foster (5-1)L: Magnolia West, 12-76

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

RankSchool (Record)Week 5Previous
1Argyle (5-0)Idle1
2Liberty Hill (5-1)W: Bastrop Cedar Creek, 70-102
3Fort Bend Marshall (4-1)W: Santa Fe, 51-0 3
4Texarkana Texas (5-1)W: Mount Pleasant, 58-274
5Grapevine (4-1)W: Colleyville Heritage, 44-268
6Midlothian Heritage (4-1)Idle6
7Montgomery Lake Creek (6-0) W: Montgomery, 80-557
8WF Rider (3-2)Idle9
9SA Alamo Heights (4-1)Idle10
10Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-3)W: Dallas Spruce, 48-0NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Colleyville Heritage

Check out the highlights of the games and more on H-Town High School Sports, Saturdays at 10 p.m. on CW39 Houston!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.