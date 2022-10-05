HOUSTON (KIAH) — Not much movement among Houston-area teams in the latest Texas Football magazine’s high school rankings for 6A and 5A, as most of the ranked teams in the area won in convincing manner.

North Shore leads the Class 6A rankings again after moving into the top spot last week. The only change in the top 10 in 6A is Arlington Martin moving up a spot to No. 10.

The Mustangs, along Katy and Atascocita, all won big last weekend to stay in the top 10 in 6A, while Spring Westfield and Shadow Creek also dominated to stay in the top 15.

The only shakeup happened in the lower part of the poll, where Jersey Village dropped out of the poll from its No. 22 spot after losing 61-49 to Cy-Fair. That allows not only for Klein Collins to move up into the No. 22 spot, but it also allows Summer Creek to enter the poll at No. 25 after its 28-14 win over Humble.

In 5A Division I, Foster, the lone Houston-area team in the top 10, fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after a 12-7 upset loss to Magnolia West. The two area teams ranked in 5A Division II, Fort Bend Marshall and Montgomery Lake Creek, both remain at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Previous 1 Galena Park North Shore (5-0) W: Houston C.E. King, 38-3 1 2 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Del Valle, 73-7 2 3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) Idle 3 4 Duncanville (4-0) Idle 4 5 Katy (6-0) W: Katy Jordan, 70-13 5 6 Denton Guyer (6-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 56-7 6 7 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 50-7 7 8 Cibolo Steele (5-0) Idle 8 9 Allen (5-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 34-14 9 10 Arlington Martin (5-1) W: Arlington Lamar, 74-22 11 11 DeSoto (4-1) Idle 12 12 Dallas Highland Park (5-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 35-28 10 13 SA Northside Brennan (4-1) W: SA Northside O’Connor, 41-6 13 14 Spring Westfield (4-1) W: Spring DeKaney, 50-15 14 15 Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0) W: Alief Hastings, 49-7 15 16 Dripping Springs (5-0) W: Buda Johnson, 35-0 16 17 Austin Vandegrift (4-1) W: Manor, 34-6 17 18 Prosper (5-1) W: Little Elm, 59-6 18 19 Round Rock (5-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 32-16 19 20 Rockwall (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 37-34 20 21 Klein Cain (5-0) W: Waller, 44-19 21 22 Klein Collins (5-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-0 23 23 Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) Idle 24 24 North Crowley (5-0) Idle 25 25 Humble Summer Creek (3-2) W: Humble, 28-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Jersey Village

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Previous 1 Longview (5-0) Idle 1 2 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) W: NRH Birdville, 54-28 2 3 Denton Ryan (4-1) W: FW South Hills, 50-0 3 4 College Station (4-1) W: Georgetown East View, 68-10 5 5 Port Arthur Memorial (5-0) W: Crosby, 20-13 4 6 Aledo (4-2) W: Lewisville The Colony, 52-7 7 7 Frisco Reedy (6-0) W: Frisco Centennial, 38-7 8 8 Amarillo Tascosa (5-1) W: Abilene, 36-14 9 9 Lancaster (3-2) Idle 10 10 Richmond Foster (5-1) L: Magnolia West, 12-7 6

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Previous 1 Argyle (5-0) Idle 1 2 Liberty Hill (5-1) W: Bastrop Cedar Creek, 70-10 2 3 Fort Bend Marshall (4-1) W: Santa Fe, 51-0 3 4 Texarkana Texas (5-1) W: Mount Pleasant, 58-27 4 5 Grapevine (4-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 44-26 8 6 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) Idle 6 7 Montgomery Lake Creek (6-0) W: Montgomery, 80-55 7 8 WF Rider (3-2) Idle 9 9 SA Alamo Heights (4-1) Idle 10 10 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-3) W: Dallas Spruce, 48-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Colleyville Heritage

The Associated Press contributed to this report.