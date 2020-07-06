Nationals, Astros cancel workouts because of testing delays

The Houston Astros have canceled today’s workout due to COVID-19 testing delays. Here’s a look at their social media feed with the updates.
- Lawmakers urge studies on how trauma, post-traumatic stress impacts police officers’ use of force
- California woman who made racist remarks in video faces separate charge
- Mexican residents want stronger border restrictions on Americans as coronavirus cases rise
- What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
- Houston Mayor encouraging GOP to cancel “Super Spreader” event as COVID-19 has mutated
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.