Houston Mayor encouraging GOP to cancel “Super Spreader” event as COVID-19 has mutated

Nationals, Astros cancel workouts because of testing delays

The Houston Astros have canceled today’s workout due to COVID-19 testing delays. Here’s a look at their social media feed with the updates.

COMPLETE STATEMENT

