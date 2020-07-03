NBA can have messages on jerseys

Breaking News
FILE logo of the National Basketball Association.

Players who wish to display a message on their jersey this season will be allowed to choose from a list agreed upon by the NBA and the players union, a source tells ESPN.

The messages will appear above a player’s number on the back.

Players have already reportedly received the list and will be able to select a first and second choice – or no message.

The messages will appear on jerseys through the first four days of the season when it restarts July 30.

