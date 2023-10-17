(AP) — San Antonio sat No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in a 99-89 loss to Houston on Monday night that saw the Rockets two first-round picks play well.

Amen Thompson, the fourth overall selection, and 20th pick Cam Whitmore finished with 15 points apiece and the Rockets (3-0) outscored San Antonio 36-13 in the final period to remain unbeaten.

The Spurs (1-2) led 79-65 after Doug McDermott’s 3-pointer with 11:06 left to play. The Rockets battled back, taking an 88-87 lead on two free throws by Darius Days with 4:24 left to play. Whitmore followed with a 3-pointer, then hit two shots in the final 96 seconds, scoring 11 in the period.

From left to right, San Antonio Spurs center Khem Birch, center Victor Wembanyama, guard Malaki Branham and forward Doug McDermott cheer from the bench during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (8) drives to the basket San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) scores against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, center, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) as he drives to the basket during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Newcomer Fred VanVleet had 12 points and three steals for Houston. Aaron Holiday also scored 12.

Zach Collins paced the Spurs with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jeremy Sochan added 13 points and four steals.