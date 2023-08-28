SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as California beat Texas 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series championship.

Brody Brooks also hit a home run, a solo shot to center field on the third pitch he saw from Texas ace DJ Jablonski, stomping on home plate on his way to the dugout.

“This team,” manager Danny Boehle said, “with (Louis and Brody) at one and two (in the lineup). They’re really good athletes and are really hard to beat.”

Louis, a 12-year-old who stands 6-foot-1, drove in two runs on a third-inning double and started for the team from El Segundo, striking out 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He sealed the win with a two-out, three-run homer to right field in the fifth inning.

Louis holds the tournament lead for home runs with four, one ahead of Brody.

California will play Curacao in the final on Sunday, marking the state’s first championship appearance since 2013 and El Segundo’s first ever. Curacao defeated Taiwan 2-0 earlier Saturday in the international semifinal.

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski delivers during the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against El Segundo, Calif. at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe delivers during the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against Needville, Texas at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe hits a double off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski, driving in two runs, during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe, left, celebrates as he stands on second base after hitting a double off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski, driving in two runs, during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski pauses on the mound during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game against El Segundo, Calif., at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) is greeted by Needville, Texas’ Dayln Martin (6) as he rounds second base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) hits a solo home run off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski (10) in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) steps on home plate after hitting a solo home run off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski (10) in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo is the 24th team to represent California in the championship since the Little League World Series began in 1947. California leads all U.S. states with seven titles.

In a tournament that has lacked offensive firepower, California knocked out five multi-base hits and eight overall.

“It’s great that we’re the U.S. champs, but our mission is to win the World Series,” Boehle said.

DJ doubled in the fifth inning, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a passed ball to give the team from Needville, Texas, its lone run.

“I told them in the huddle, ‘You’re from a town of 3,000 people and you’re playing in the U.S. championship,’” Texas manager Andy McRae said. “Who would have thought that?”

Texas, representing the Southwest, beat West region team California 3-1 on Monday. DJ got the win that day and entered the rematch with 15 strikeouts and just two earned runs for the tournament. But on Saturday he took the loss.

On Sunday, Needville lost to Taiwan 10-0 in the third-place game to finish fourth at the LLWS. Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead.