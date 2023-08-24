(KIAH) — It took the Needville Little League some extra innings to get the job done, but they got the big win to clinch a spot in the U.S. Championship game at the Little League World Series.

Easton Ondruch got the game-winning RBI on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, scoring Corbin Riddle in a 1-0 win over the Northwest regional champions from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport, Pa.

The win puts Needville, the Southwest regional champs, who are 40 miles southwest of Houston, into the U.S. Championship game on Saturday. They will face either the Northwest team again or West team from El Segundo, Calif., a team Needville beat 3-1 on Monday.

Needville, Texas’ Easton Benge delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Seattle, Washington at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Easton Ondruch (16) watches his RBI sacrifice fly against Seattle during the ninth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Texas won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Jagger McRae lays down a bunt for a single against Seattle during the ninth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Texas won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Corbin Riddle (14) scores on a sacrifice fly by Easton Ondruch as Seattle catcher Nathan Ehrlichman waits for the relay throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Texas won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Jayson Arispe (15) is tagged out, attempting to advance to third, by Seattle’s Brett Taylor during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Texas won 1-0 in nine innings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas, starting pitcher Easton Benge licks his fingers between pitches during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against Seattle at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Texas won 1-0 in nine innings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Easton Benge pitched 6.1 shutout innings for Needville with nine strikeouts, with Ondruch relieving him and also keeping Seattle off the scoreboard, giving up only one hit and striking out five in 2.2 innings.

Riddle, Jagger McRae, Colten Georgi, Jakolby White and Jason Arispe also got hits for Needville in the game. White and Georgi had doubles in the game.

Saturday’s game will start at 2:30 p.m. Central time on ABC and streaming on ESPN+.