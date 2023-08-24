(KIAH) — It took the Needville Little League some extra innings to get the job done, but they got the big win to clinch a spot in the U.S. Championship game at the Little League World Series.
Easton Ondruch got the game-winning RBI on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, scoring Corbin Riddle in a 1-0 win over the Northwest regional champions from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport, Pa.
The win puts Needville, the Southwest regional champs, who are 40 miles southwest of Houston, into the U.S. Championship game on Saturday. They will face either the Northwest team again or West team from El Segundo, Calif., a team Needville beat 3-1 on Monday.
Easton Benge pitched 6.1 shutout innings for Needville with nine strikeouts, with Ondruch relieving him and also keeping Seattle off the scoreboard, giving up only one hit and striking out five in 2.2 innings.
Riddle, Jagger McRae, Colten Georgi, Jakolby White and Jason Arispe also got hits for Needville in the game. White and Georgi had doubles in the game.
Saturday’s game will start at 2:30 p.m. Central time on ABC and streaming on ESPN+.