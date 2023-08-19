The Needville Little League team moved into the winner’s bracket of the Little League World Series with a big win on Friday.
Needville, the Southwest Region champions, beat the Midwest Region champions from Fargo, N.D., 6-2 at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa. Needville beat the Mid-Atlantic team from Media, Pa., on Wednesday to open the tournament.
The win means Needville will need one more win to advance to the United States Championship game. They can get that win by beating the West Region champions from El Segundo, Calif., on Monday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.