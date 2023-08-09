(KIAH) —The Needville Little League baseball team is headed to the Little League World Series.

The team went 4-0 at the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco over the weekend, winning the championship on Tuesday with a 5-3 win over Gonzalez, Louisiana.

If you didn’t know, Needville is about 40 miles southwest of downtown Houston in Fort Bend County.

It was a bit of retribution for the Needville team to win the Southwest championship after reaching the tournament in 2021, only to be eliminated from the tournament because a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

But now, they’re headed to Williamsport, Pa., to face several teams across the U.S. and the world.

The LLWS starts there a week from Wednesday. Needville, as the Southwest Region champion, will play the Mid-Atlantic Region champion next Wednesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Teams from the Houston region are no strangers to the Little League World Series. A team from Pearland made it to the semifinals just last year.