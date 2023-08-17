HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Needville Little League team started their run in the Little League World Series on a positive note, beating the Mid-Atlantic Regional champions from Media, Pa., 2-1 in the first day of action in Williamsport, Pa.
Needville, the Southwest Regional champs, scored two runs in the fourth inning and held Media to only one run in the fifth inning to get the win.
Easton Ondruch had an RBI single that scored Corbin Riddle, then Jagger McRae also scored in the inning.
D.J. Jablonski pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 10 batters while holding Media to only three hits and no walks.
The win means Needville will next face the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, N.D. on Friday at 6 p.m. Central time. The game will be on ESPN.