HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Needville Little League team started their run in the Little League World Series on a positive note, beating the Mid-Atlantic Regional champions from Media, Pa., 2-1 in the first day of action in Williamsport, Pa.

Needville, the Southwest Regional champs, scored two runs in the fourth inning and held Media to only one run in the fifth inning to get the win.

Easton Ondruch had an RBI single that scored Corbin Riddle, then Jagger McRae also scored in the inning.

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against Media, Pa. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Media, Pa. catcher Nathaniel Saleski, right, tags out Needville, Texas’ Jakolby White (2) attempting to score during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Corbin Riddle celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring on a single by Easton Ondruch off Media, Pa.’s Austin Crowley during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski (10) celebrates with teammates after reaching his pitch limit during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Media, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Media, Pa.’s catcher Nathaniel Saleski (4) fields the throw as Needville, Texas’ Corbin Riddle (14) scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Needville, Texas won the game 2-1. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Corbin Riddle (14) celebrates after scoring past Media, Pa.’s catcher Nathaniel Saleski during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Needville, Texas won the game 2-1. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Media, Pa.’s Christian Nunez (5) slides into third with a triple as Needville, Texas’ Jagger McRae (5) covers the base during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Needville, Texas won the game 2-1. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

D.J. Jablonski pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 10 batters while holding Media to only three hits and no walks.

The win means Needville will next face the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, N.D. on Friday at 6 p.m. Central time. The game will be on ESPN.