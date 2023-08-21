HOUSTON (KIAH) — While the Astros try to shake off getting swept at the hands of the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the big-leaguers are taking a backseat to a local boys’ team.
Needville will take the field again Monday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania trying to run their Little League World Series record to 3-0.
They started their run Wednesday with a 2-1 win despite their opponent — a team from Media, Pa. — having a home-state advantage.
Then on Friday, Needville defeated North Dakota 6-2.
Monday night, they’ll take on El Segundo, Calif., with a berth in the final four of the United States Bracket on the line.
The winners of the U.S. and the International Bracket will meet in the Little League World Series Championship Game on Sunday.
Needville’s game on Monday starts at 6 p.m. and is being televised on ESPN2.