HOUSTON (KIAH) — While the Astros try to shake off getting swept at the hands of the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the big-leaguers are taking a backseat to a local boys’ team.

Needville will take the field again Monday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania trying to run their Little League World Series record to 3-0.

They started their run Wednesday with a 2-1 win despite their opponent — a team from Media, Pa. — having a home-state advantage.

Needville, Texas, third baseman Easton Benge makes a running throw to get Fargo, N.D.’s Reese Evenson out at first base during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Dayln Martin (6) slides into home to score on a passed ball against Fargo, N.D., during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Jakolby White (2) celebrates after scoring as Fargo, N.D.’s catcher Jackson Molden looks on as he stole home on the throw back to the pitcher during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Dayln Martin (6) is hit by a pitch from Fargo, N.D.’s Cash Martinez during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ starting pitcher Easton Ondruch (16) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Then on Friday, Needville defeated North Dakota 6-2.

Monday night, they’ll take on El Segundo, Calif., with a berth in the final four of the United States Bracket on the line.

The winners of the U.S. and the International Bracket will meet in the Little League World Series Championship Game on Sunday.

Needville’s game on Monday starts at 6 p.m. and is being televised on ESPN2.