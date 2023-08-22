(KIAH) — The Needville Little League all-stars did it again on Monday night by winning their third straight game at the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa.

They beat the West region team from El Segundo, Calif., 3-1, as D.J. Jablonski hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for Needville, the Southwest regional champions. Jablonski also struck out five batters in his five innings of work on the mound, giving up only one run on a home run.

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against El Segundo, Calif., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Finley Green (4) reaches first base safely as the ball pops out of the glove of Needville, Texas, first baseman Jayson Arispe (15) during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski (10) connects with a pitch from El Segundo, Calif., for a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski (10) watches his home run as he runs to first base as El Segundo, Calif.’s catcher Lucas Keldorf, left, also watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Easton Benge (8) is hit by a pitch from El Segundo, Calif., during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas, center fielder Easton Ondruch catches a ball off the bat of El Segundo, Calif.’s Declan McRoberts during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski (10) celebrates with teammates after their win over El Segundo, Calif., in a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif., catcher Lucas Keldorf, left, has the ball knocked out of his glove as Needville, Texas’ Easton Ondruch (16) scores during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Colten Georgi connects with a pitch by El Segundo, Calif., starter Declan McRoberts, driving in a run with a single, during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Easton Benge and Colten Georgi hit RBI singles for Needville in the first inning to put them up 2-0.

The team is 3-0 at Williamsport and will next face the Northwest regional team from Seattle on Wednesday for a spot in the U.S. Championship game on the line.

Wednesday’s game will be at 2 p.m. Central time and will be on ESPN.