(KIAH) — The Needville Little League all-stars did it again on Monday night by winning their third straight game at the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa.
They beat the West region team from El Segundo, Calif., 3-1, as D.J. Jablonski hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for Needville, the Southwest regional champions. Jablonski also struck out five batters in his five innings of work on the mound, giving up only one run on a home run.
Easton Benge and Colten Georgi hit RBI singles for Needville in the first inning to put them up 2-0.
The team is 3-0 at Williamsport and will next face the Northwest regional team from Seattle on Wednesday for a spot in the U.S. Championship game on the line.
Wednesday’s game will be at 2 p.m. Central time and will be on ESPN.