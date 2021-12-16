DENVER (AP) — The coronavirus has disrupted business in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls are shut down for what will be at least a few days, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle is missing some games and Toronto President Masai Ujiri tested positive after hosting an event that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum attended.
James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the players currently sidelined by COVID-19. It underscores what league officials have been saying for weeks: The pandemic is still very much a problem and that’s why Friday is such a priority. Friday is Booster Day, when the latest NBA guidelines will be implemented.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.