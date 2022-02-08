HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lovie Smith was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Houston Texans on Tuesday morning, as he tries to install confidence and leadership to a franchise that needs both.

Smith, whose coaching career began in Big Sandy, Texas, in 1980, looks to install a “hard-nosed” mindset to a team that has only eight wins in their last two seasons.

He also talked about bringing the fans back on board after two seasons of disappointment and despair.

“You can’t play winning football without (the fans) …it’s our responsibility to get the fans back and get them excited,” Smith said.

Smith said that he wants the Texans to run the ball more. Pep Hamilton, who was Houston’s quarterback coach, will now be the team’s offensive coordinator.

“You need to be able to run the football, but at the time we need to be able to pass the football, but doing it in a certain way… tough, hard-nosed football,” Smith said.

Smith will still call defensive plays for the Texans, who were 10th in the NFL with 25 forced turnovers.

But one big question in the room was about former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was a candidate for the Texans’ job while he filed a lawsuit against the NFL for discrimination among Black coaches.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that the lawsuit wasn’t a factor in his decision. But Smith said that the league does need to find a way to get more equity in the NFL coaching ranks.

“It’s about getting guys in a position for people to see exactly who they are and what they can do,” Smith said. “I understand the problem and I know the Houston Texans are doing something about it to make it better.”

Houston decided to promote Smith, who was working behind the scenes in helping the team to find a new coach. But when they decided that their finalists weren’t good fits, the Texans instead went with Smith, who has 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL, including leading the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006.

Another finalist for the job was longtime backup quarterback Josh McCown, who has no coaching experience other than volunteering for his son’s high school team. Caserio said that there “were never plans to hire anybody” other than Smith.

But could McCown join the Texans as an assistant coach? Caserio left the door open for that possibility. “As it pertains to staffing, next step for us is to continue to build out the staff,” he said. “We’re making some progress on that. There will be some moving parts.”