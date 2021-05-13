NFL 2021 schedule: Texans kick off first 17-game season against Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

HOUSTON- The Texans 2021 schedule is here! Now it’s time to start making plans for the fall.

Starting with the preseason, the Texans will take a trip to Green Bay to face the Packers and then host the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Buccaneers, before the regular season begins.

September 12, at NRG stadium is the first time we’ll get to see the regular season squad take the field as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will also be the first time fans can watch the number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence lead the Jaguars.

Other key matchups include a Thursday night meeting against the Carolina Panthers in Houston. A road trip to visit JJ Watt’s new home comes week seven. Expect a 3:25 P.M. kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals.

Check out the unique way the team announced the full schedule to fans:

The Texans get a bye week 10 before their road trip to Nashville to take on the Titans. The teams first ever 17-game season ends against the Titans on January 9.

Here’s a complete look at the 2021 schedule:

