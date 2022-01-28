HOUSTON (KIAH) — Get ready for the big conference championship matchups in the NFL this weekend with Hannah Trippett and Sports Radio 610 host John Lopez.

The 49ers and the Rams face off in a battle for California and NFC title. Matthew Stafford versus Jimmy Garrappolo, Sean McVay versus Kyle Shananhan, no matter the outcome we know the state of California will be represented in this years Super Bowl.

Over in the AFC, it’s the battle of the “young” quarterbacks, depending on how you look at it. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The average age of quarterbacks playing this weekend is 28.5, Stafford coming in as the old guy at 33 years old.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after rushing for a third quarter first down against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Outside of the playoffs, all eyes in Houston continue to be on the Texans head coach search. Check out John Lopez’s thoughts on who could take over at the helm of the franchise.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley questions a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)