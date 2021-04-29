NFL Draft: How to watch? Which Houston area players could hear their name called?

The NFL draft kicks off tonight in Cleveland, OH. and goes through Saturday, May 1. During this time, 255 football players, throughout seven rounds, will realize their dreams of hearing their name called by an NFL team.
Make sure you don’t miss anything by watching the draft right here on CW39.com. You can stream the first round of the draft by clicking on this link.
As far as Houston goes, the Texans don’t have any first or second round picks this year. Need a refresher on why? Just think back to the trade with Miami for Laremy Tunsil. The Texans won’t have a chance to make a pick until the third round. Here’s a break down of their picks,
Round 3: No. 67
Round 4: No. 109
Round 5: No. 147
Round 5: No. 158
Round 6: No. 195
Round 6: No. 203
Round 6: No. 212
Round 7: No. 233
As for any former Houston area high school players could be drafted tonight? According to the NFL’s mock draft, Clements alum Rashawn Slater could be taken in the top ten, at number nine by the Detroit Tigers.
Keep an eye out for Jaylen Waddle, who played high school football at Episcopal, a potential 13th overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Opening night of the NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 P.M.