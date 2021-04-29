NFL Draft: How to watch? Which Houston area players could hear their name called?

The NFL draft kicks off tonight in Cleveland, OH. and goes through Saturday, May 1. During this time, 255 football players, throughout seven rounds, will realize their dreams of hearing their name called by an NFL team.

Make sure you don’t miss anything by watching the draft right here on CW39.com. You can stream the first round of the draft by clicking on this link.

As far as Houston goes, the Texans don’t have any first or second round picks this year. Need a refresher on why? Just think back to the trade with Miami for Laremy Tunsil. The Texans won’t have a chance to make a pick until the third round. Here’s a break down of their picks,

Round 3: No. 67

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 147

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 195

Round 6: No. 203

Round 6: No. 212

Round 7: No. 233

As for any former Houston area high school players could be drafted tonight? According to the NFL’s mock draft, Clements alum Rashawn Slater could be taken in the top ten, at number nine by the Detroit Tigers.

EVANSTON, IL – OCTOBER 27: Zack Baun #56 of the Wisconsin Badgers returns an interception as Rashawn Slater #70 of the Northwestern Wildcats gives chase at Ryan Field on October 27, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 31-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Keep an eye out for Jaylen Waddle, who played high school football at Episcopal, a potential 13th overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes after a reception during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Opening night of the NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 P.M.