 

NFL Draft Recap

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

This year’s virtual draft had a record viewership of 15.6 million viewers. The previous high was 12.4 million viewers.

No surprise the NFL Draft had so many viewers, as fans are stuck at home and starved for sports news.

So how did the Texans do? They didn’t have a lot of picks to choose from but there were a lot of questions about the coach being the GM.

Morning Dose sports journalist Hannah Trippett caught up with sports talk host John Lopez to recap the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look:

Latest

