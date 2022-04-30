TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected University of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall, Central Michigan guard Luke Goedeke and Arizona State running back Rachaad White on the second day of the NFL draft.

Coach Todd Bowles says the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Hall was one of several players the Bucs were considering taking at No. 27 before the team traded out of the first round.

In return for allowing Jacksonville to trade up to take linebacker Devin Lloyd, Tampa Bay moved down six spots to No. 33 and also picked up the first pick of the fourth and sixth rounds.

The Bucs are scheduled to have four more picks on the final day of the draft.