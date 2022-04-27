HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the 2022 NFL Draft approaching, it’s a good time to look at some of top picks that come from the University of Houston.

The Cougars have put out some great NFL talent throughout the years, especially former Cougar Ed Oliver, who was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft to Buffalo. D.J. Hayden, Robert Newhouse and Lamar Lathon are other former Coogs who were drafted and had productive NFL careers.

So with the draft coming hours away from Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Houston Cougars using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Stanford Routt (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #38 overall in 2005

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Kevin Kolb (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 2007

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Charlie Ford (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 1971

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Robert Newhouse (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #35 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Donnie Avery (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #33 overall in 2008

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. Payton Turner (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #28 overall in 2021

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Leonard Mitchell (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #27 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Billy Milner (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 1995

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. William Jackson III (CB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Antowain Smith (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Willis Adams (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1979

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#9. Elmo Wright (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1971

– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Lamar Lathon (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Houston Oilers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

#7. D.J. Hayden (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 2013

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Ed Oliver (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #9 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Wilson Whitley (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1977

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Andre Ware (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#3. David Klingler (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1992

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Riley Odoms (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (4 Pro Bowls)

#1. Mack Mitchell (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1975

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)