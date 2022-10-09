HOUSTON (AP) — Gavin Lasseigne’s 52-yard field goal with about ten minutes to play was the only score of the fourth quarter, but it was enough to get Nicholls past Houston Christian 16-14 on Saturday night for its first win of the season.

Leonard Kelly completed 24- and 16-yard passes as Nicholls (1-5, 1-1) converted on third downs twice that helped set up Lasseigne’s game-winning kick.

Justin Fomby threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Karl Reynolds to pull Houston Christian to 13-7 with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. Nicholls turned the ball over with fumbles on its next two possessions before Fomby’s 5-yard TD pass to Deon Cormier gave the Huskies the lead heading into the fourth.

Collin Guggenheim had 82 yards rushing with a 2-yard touchdown run for Nicholls. Lasseigne also made field goals from 27 and 21 yards in the first half. Kelly completed 17 of 28 passes for 195 yards.

Fomby was 18-of-28 passing for 216 yards and threw an interception for Houston Christian (2-3, 1-1).