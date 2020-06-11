Nintendo reveals 300K accounts hacked

Sports

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Nintendo has announced that 300,000 of its customer accounts have been hacked.

The video game and electronics company first discovered the breach in April, revealing hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.

Originally, Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but its continued investigation resulted in that number being revised.

Nintendo said only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases. It said refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is e-mailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel"

Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A"

Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved"

Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips"

CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral"

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"
More Video

Latest Weather Report

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular