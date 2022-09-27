HOUSTON (KIAH) — North Shore has taken over the top spot in the Texas Football magazine’s Class 6A high school rankings.

The Mustangs leapfrogged Austin Westlake at No. 1 after a 62-0 victory over Beaumont United last Friday. Westlake drops to No. 2 after a 35-20 victory over rival Lake Travis.

The rest of the 6A top 10 is unchanged after Week 5, including Houston-area teams Katy (No. 5) and Atascocita (No. 7) all winning big last weekend.

In 5A, Foster remains the only local team ranked in Division I after the Falcons got a shutout win over Friendswood. In Division II, Fort Bend Marshall remains at No. 3 after a big win over Port Neches-Groves while Montgomery Lake Creek moved to No. 7 after a 47-7 win over Richmond Randle.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Previous
1Galena Park North Shore (4-0)W: Beaumont United, 62-02
2Austin Westlake (4-0)W: Lake Travis, 35-201
3Southlake Carroll (5-0)W: Haltom, 62-03
4Duncanville (4-0)W: Cedar Hill, 59-284
5Katy (5-0)W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-35
6Denton Guyer (5-0)W: Little Elm, 49-216
7Humble Atascocita (3-1)W: Humble Kingwood, 56-07
8Cibolo Steele (5-0)W: Fort Bend Christian, 48-78
9Allen (4-1)W: Denton Braswell, 43-79
10Dallas Highland Park (4-0)Idle10
11Arlington Martin (4-1)W: South Grand Prairie, 34-2111
12DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 42-2412
13SA Northside Brennan (3-1)Idle13
14Spring Westfield (3-1)W: Spring, 61-2214
15Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0) W: Pearland, 24-2015
16Dripping Springs (4-0)W: Austin Bowie, 55-716
17Austin Vandegrift (3-1)Idle17
18Prosper (4-1)W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-018
19Round Rock (4-0)Idle19
20Rockwall (4-1)W: Rockwall-Heath, 56-2120
21Klein Cain (4-0)W: Tomball Memorial, 49-2021
22Jersey Village (4-0)W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-022
23Klein Collins (4-0)W: Klein Oak, 42-7 24
24Trophy Club Nelson (5-0)W: Keller Timber Creek, 69-225
25North Crowley (5-0)W: Euless Trinity, 42-20NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Waxahachie

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

RankSchool (Record)Week 5Previous
1Longview (5-0)W: Lancaster, 21-131
2Mansfield Timberview (5-0)W: Carrollton Smith, 56-82
3Denton Ryan (3-1)W: The Colony, 24-103
4Port Arthur Memorial (4-0)W: Baytown Sterling, 47-74
5College Station (3-1)W: Leander, 38-105
6Richmond Foster (5-0)W: Friendswood, 41-06
7Aledo (3-2)W: Saginaw, 73-77
8Frisco Reedy (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 59-78
9Amarillo Tascosa (4-1)W: Amarillo, 45-1010
10Lancaster (3-2)L: Longview, 21-13NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Frisco Lone Star

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

RankSchool (Record)Week 5Previous
1Argyle (5-0)W: Frisco Memorial, 51-131
2Liberty Hill (4-1)W: Kerrville Tivy, 63-62
3Fort Bend Marshall (3-1)W: Port Neches-Groves, 35-14 3
4Texarkana Texas (4-1)W: Hallsville, 56-314
5Colleyville Heritage (3-1)W: Fort Worth Trimble Tech6
6Midlothian Heritage (4-1)W: Joshua, 41-07
7Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 47-79
8Grapevine (3-1)W: Fort Worth North Side, 56-218
9WF Rider (3-2)L: Stephenville, 43-425
10SA Alamo Heights (4-1)W: SA Burbank, 62-0NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Port Neches-Groves

