HOUSTON (KIAH) — North Shore has taken over the top spot in the Texas Football magazine’s Class 6A high school rankings.
The Mustangs leapfrogged Austin Westlake at No. 1 after a 62-0 victory over Beaumont United last Friday. Westlake drops to No. 2 after a 35-20 victory over rival Lake Travis.
The rest of the 6A top 10 is unchanged after Week 5, including Houston-area teams Katy (No. 5) and Atascocita (No. 7) all winning big last weekend.
In 5A, Foster remains the only local team ranked in Division I after the Falcons got a shutout win over Friendswood. In Division II, Fort Bend Marshall remains at No. 3 after a big win over Port Neches-Groves while Montgomery Lake Creek moved to No. 7 after a 47-7 win over Richmond Randle.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
|Rank
|School (Record)
|Week 5
|Previous
|1
|Galena Park North Shore (4-0)
|W: Beaumont United, 62-0
|2
|2
|Austin Westlake (4-0)
|W: Lake Travis, 35-20
|1
|3
|Southlake Carroll (5-0)
|W: Haltom, 62-0
|3
|4
|Duncanville (4-0)
|W: Cedar Hill, 59-28
|4
|5
|Katy (5-0)
|W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-3
|5
|6
|Denton Guyer (5-0)
|W: Little Elm, 49-21
|6
|7
|Humble Atascocita (3-1)
|W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0
|7
|8
|Cibolo Steele (5-0)
|W: Fort Bend Christian, 48-7
|8
|9
|Allen (4-1)
|W: Denton Braswell, 43-7
|9
|10
|Dallas Highland Park (4-0)
|Idle
|10
|11
|Arlington Martin (4-1)
|W: South Grand Prairie, 34-21
|11
|12
|DeSoto (4-1)
|W: Waxahachie, 42-24
|12
|13
|SA Northside Brennan (3-1)
|Idle
|13
|14
|Spring Westfield (3-1)
|W: Spring, 61-22
|14
|15
|Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0)
|W: Pearland, 24-20
|15
|16
|Dripping Springs (4-0)
|W: Austin Bowie, 55-7
|16
|17
|Austin Vandegrift (3-1)
|Idle
|17
|18
|Prosper (4-1)
|W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-0
|18
|19
|Round Rock (4-0)
|Idle
|19
|20
|Rockwall (4-1)
|W: Rockwall-Heath, 56-21
|20
|21
|Klein Cain (4-0)
|W: Tomball Memorial, 49-20
|21
|22
|Jersey Village (4-0)
|W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-0
|22
|23
|Klein Collins (4-0)
|W: Klein Oak, 42-7
|24
|24
|Trophy Club Nelson (5-0)
|W: Keller Timber Creek, 69-2
|25
|25
|North Crowley (5-0)
|W: Euless Trinity, 42-20
|NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Waxahachie
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
|Rank
|School (Record)
|Week 5
|Previous
|1
|Longview (5-0)
|W: Lancaster, 21-13
|1
|2
|Mansfield Timberview (5-0)
|W: Carrollton Smith, 56-8
|2
|3
|Denton Ryan (3-1)
|W: The Colony, 24-10
|3
|4
|Port Arthur Memorial (4-0)
|W: Baytown Sterling, 47-7
|4
|5
|College Station (3-1)
|W: Leander, 38-10
|5
|6
|Richmond Foster (5-0)
|W: Friendswood, 41-0
|6
|7
|Aledo (3-2)
|W: Saginaw, 73-7
|7
|8
|Frisco Reedy (5-0)
|W: Frisco Liberty, 59-7
|8
|9
|Amarillo Tascosa (4-1)
|W: Amarillo, 45-10
|10
|10
|Lancaster (3-2)
|L: Longview, 21-13
|NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Frisco Lone Star
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
|Rank
|School (Record)
|Week 5
|Previous
|1
|Argyle (5-0)
|W: Frisco Memorial, 51-13
|1
|2
|Liberty Hill (4-1)
|W: Kerrville Tivy, 63-6
|2
|3
|Fort Bend Marshall (3-1)
|W: Port Neches-Groves, 35-14
|3
|4
|Texarkana Texas (4-1)
|W: Hallsville, 56-31
|4
|5
|Colleyville Heritage (3-1)
|W: Fort Worth Trimble Tech
|6
|6
|Midlothian Heritage (4-1)
|W: Joshua, 41-0
|7
|7
|Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0)
|W: Richmond Randle, 47-7
|9
|8
|Grapevine (3-1)
|W: Fort Worth North Side, 56-21
|8
|9
|WF Rider (3-2)
|L: Stephenville, 43-42
|5
|10
|SA Alamo Heights (4-1)
|W: SA Burbank, 62-0
|NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Port Neches-Groves
The Associated Press contributed to this report.