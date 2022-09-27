HOUSTON (KIAH) — North Shore has taken over the top spot in the Texas Football magazine’s Class 6A high school rankings.

The Mustangs leapfrogged Austin Westlake at No. 1 after a 62-0 victory over Beaumont United last Friday. Westlake drops to No. 2 after a 35-20 victory over rival Lake Travis.

The rest of the 6A top 10 is unchanged after Week 5, including Houston-area teams Katy (No. 5) and Atascocita (No. 7) all winning big last weekend.

In 5A, Foster remains the only local team ranked in Division I after the Falcons got a shutout win over Friendswood. In Division II, Fort Bend Marshall remains at No. 3 after a big win over Port Neches-Groves while Montgomery Lake Creek moved to No. 7 after a 47-7 win over Richmond Randle.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Previous 1 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Beaumont United, 62-0 2 2 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-20 1 3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Haltom, 62-0 3 4 Duncanville (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 59-28 4 5 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-3 5 6 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: Little Elm, 49-21 6 7 Humble Atascocita (3-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0 7 8 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 48-7 8 9 Allen (4-1) W: Denton Braswell, 43-7 9 10 Dallas Highland Park (4-0) Idle 10 11 Arlington Martin (4-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 34-21 11 12 DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 42-24 12 13 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) Idle 13 14 Spring Westfield (3-1) W: Spring, 61-22 14 15 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0) W: Pearland, 24-20 15 16 Dripping Springs (4-0) W: Austin Bowie, 55-7 16 17 Austin Vandegrift (3-1) Idle 17 18 Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-0 18 19 Round Rock (4-0) Idle 19 20 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 56-21 20 21 Klein Cain (4-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 49-20 21 22 Jersey Village (4-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-0 22 23 Klein Collins (4-0) W: Klein Oak, 42-7 24 24 Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 69-2 25 25 North Crowley (5-0) W: Euless Trinity, 42-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Waxahachie

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Previous 1 Longview (5-0) W: Lancaster, 21-13 1 2 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 56-8 2 3 Denton Ryan (3-1) W: The Colony, 24-10 3 4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 47-7 4 5 College Station (3-1) W: Leander, 38-10 5 6 Richmond Foster (5-0) W: Friendswood, 41-0 6 7 Aledo (3-2) W: Saginaw, 73-7 7 8 Frisco Reedy (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 59-7 8 9 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo, 45-10 10 10 Lancaster (3-2) L: Longview, 21-13 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Frisco Lone Star

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Previous 1 Argyle (5-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 51-13 1 2 Liberty Hill (4-1) W: Kerrville Tivy, 63-6 2 3 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1) W: Port Neches-Groves, 35-14 3 4 Texarkana Texas (4-1) W: Hallsville, 56-31 4 5 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: Fort Worth Trimble Tech 6 6 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) W: Joshua, 41-0 7 7 Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 47-7 9 8 Grapevine (3-1) W: Fort Worth North Side, 56-21 8 9 WF Rider (3-2) L: Stephenville, 43-42 5 10 SA Alamo Heights (4-1) W: SA Burbank, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Port Neches-Groves

Check out the highlights of the games and more on H-Town High School Sports, Saturdays at 10 p.m. on CW39 Houston!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.