HOUSTON (KIAH) — The home of the Houston Texans and annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is among the most Googled stadiums in the world. It was the first NFL facility to have a retractable roof.

A study, conducted by the team at Gambling Zone, analyzed various factors, from review sites to Google search data. The results revealed the most favored sporting stadiums in the world, with Houston’s NRG stadium named 9 most searched stadium on earth.

If you haven’t been to NRG Stadium, it’s a multi-purpose stadium located in Houston, Texas. Completed construction in 2002, cost $352 million. It seats 72,220.