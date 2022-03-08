MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in in his first game in nearly a year, Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 123-106.
Oladipo was playing his first game since April 8 following a second surgery to repair a right quadriceps tendon. He took a charge on his first defensive possession, hitting the deck without any signs of problems, then took another later in the game and had a dunk near the end of his 15-minute stint.
Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Miami. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 points for Houston.
TIP-INS
Rockets: PG John Wall, who missed his 77th consecutive game dating back to last season, was in attendance. … An off-court item that the Rockets pointed to as a positive came a few nights ago, when Wood rented out a movie theater to take teammates to see “The Batman,” which was released Friday. “That’s growth from Christian to do that. … We’ve had a lot of cool moments,” Silas said.
Heat: The Heat outrebounded Houston 50-33. … Miami had more than just Oladipo playing with ties to Houston. Lowry and Tucker — who had 11 points and 12 rebounds — both spent parts of four seasons with the Rockets and Butler is a Houston-area native. … Lowry was scoreless, missing all three of his shots. … Gabe Vincent and Max Strus were out of the regular rotation with Lowry and Oladipo playing. “Guys understand the opportunity with this group. … We’re going to need everybody,” Spoelstra said.
22 OVER
At 44-22, Miami is 22 games over the .500 mark for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season. The Heat remained three games ahead of Philadelphia in the East standings; the 76ers beat Chicago on Monday night.
STILL OUT
Rockets guard Dennis Schröder missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. “He’s been able to do his rehab. He’s been on the floor for a couple of days. He’s just trying to get to 100%,” Silas said.
UP NEXT
Rockets: Host the L.A. Lakers on Wednesday.
Heat: Host Phoenix on Wednesday.