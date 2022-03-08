MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in in his first game in nearly a year, Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 123-106.

Oladipo was playing his first game since April 8 following a second surgery to repair a right quadriceps tendon. He took a charge on his first defensive possession, hitting the deck without any signs of problems, then took another later in the game and had a dunk near the end of his 15-minute stint.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Miami. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 points for Houston.

TIP-INS

Rockets: PG John Wall, who missed his 77th consecutive game dating back to last season, was in attendance. … An off-court item that the Rockets pointed to as a positive came a few nights ago, when Wood rented out a movie theater to take teammates to see “The Batman,” which was released Friday. “That’s growth from Christian to do that. … We’ve had a lot of cool moments,” Silas said.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Miami.

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Miami.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) aims for a basket as Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) and center Alperen Sengun (28) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Miami.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Miami.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Miami.

Heat: The Heat outrebounded Houston 50-33. … Miami had more than just Oladipo playing with ties to Houston. Lowry and Tucker — who had 11 points and 12 rebounds — both spent parts of four seasons with the Rockets and Butler is a Houston-area native. … Lowry was scoreless, missing all three of his shots. … Gabe Vincent and Max Strus were out of the regular rotation with Lowry and Oladipo playing. “Guys understand the opportunity with this group. … We’re going to need everybody,” Spoelstra said.

22 OVER

At 44-22, Miami is 22 games over the .500 mark for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season. The Heat remained three games ahead of Philadelphia in the East standings; the 76ers beat Chicago on Monday night.

STILL OUT

Rockets guard Dennis Schröder missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. “He’s been able to do his rehab. He’s been on the floor for a couple of days. He’s just trying to get to 100%,” Silas said.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the L.A. Lakers on Wednesday.

Heat: Host Phoenix on Wednesday.